Seal Cove Auto Museum to participate in prestigious event

SEAL COVE — Staff of Seal Cove Auto Museum will be hitting the road this month. The museum’s 1904 Knox Tuxedo, a rare Brass Era auto manufactured in Massachusetts, has been invited to attend the prestigious Misselwood Concours d’Elegance at Endicott College in Beverly, Mass., on July 17.

The Knox Tuxedo has a decorated history, both in provenance and in recent recognition.

Originally built for E.H. Cutler, president of the Knox Automobile Company, this air-cooled Knox was known as “the car that never drinks.” It was later owned by Waleta Clark, wife of the late Henry Austin Clark Jr., and was exhibited at the Carnival of Cars Auto Museum in Times Square and at the Long Island Auto Museum in Southampton, N.Y. It has also been featured in prints and in the book, “50 Years of Automobile Progress” by Scudder Boyd.

In recent years, this operating piece of history has received accolades including the People’s Choice Award at the Greenwich Concours d’Elegance in 2018 and the Hagerty Drivers Foundation National Automotive Heritage Award at The Amelia (nee the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance) in 2022.

At Misselwood, the Knox will be judged alongside other automobiles from museums and private collections all over the country. Additionally, the Seal Cove staff will have the opportunity to present, discuss and educate spectators about the car and the museum as they enjoy the Concours.

“We are thrilled to be participating in the Misselwood Concours once again,” said Seal Cove Auto Museum Executive Director Ethan Yankura. “It is an honor to be included and a wonderful opportunity to spread our wings and connect with an audience of car enthusiasts while celebrating the history of our Knox.”

The 1904 Knox Tuxedo is a part of the museum’s core collection and can be viewed during museum hours.

Located at 1414 Tremont Road in Seal Cove, the museum is open daily from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. from May 1 through Oct. 31.

For more information, visit www.sealcoveautomuseum.org or call (207) 244-9242.