Seal Cove Auto Museum celebrates Fords Aug. 13

SEAL COVE — A very special Ford is up for bid in an auction to benefit Friends of Acadia.

The Seal Cove Auto Museum invites the public to its sixth Cars & Coffee gathering of 2022 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. Friends of Acadia Director of Development Lisa Horsch Clark will be on hand until 11:30 a.m. to talk about, and show off, a 1941 Ford Super Deluxe convertible that is up for bid at the organization’s 33rd annual fundraising auction that evening at Asticou Inn in Northeast Harbor.

The museum will also be welcoming specialty Ford automobiles of all kinds, vintages and varieties to this event, as well as motorcycles, bicycles, tractors and other modes of transportation. These Cars & Coffee events are family-friendly and welcoming to all, with or without a specialty automobile.

Admission to the museum and featured exhibits is free during the event. Free light refreshments include coffee, locally baked donuts, fruit and juices.

Seal Cove Auto Museum Executive Director Ethan Yankura and Curator of Collections Bill Barter will discuss the history of Ford automobiles focusing on the collection at Seal Cove, which includes rare “Letter Cars” produced in the early days of the Ford Motor Company.

“Ford Day allows us to showcase the formidable collection of Ford automobiles here at Seal Cove, the opportunity to showcase such a large part of the collection while discussing so much of the history of the automobile as we know it is just fantastic. We look welcoming a great crowd and some exciting guest automobiles,” Yankura said.

A full schedule of Cars & Coffee events can be found online at www.sealcoveautomuseum.org.

Located at 1414 Tremont Road in Seal Cove, the museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from May 1 through Oct. 31.