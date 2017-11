BAR HARBOR — The Maine Seacoast Mission will hold its annual Christmas open house and silent auction this Friday, Dec. 1, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the mission’s Colket Center on West Street.

The auction will feature handmade wreaths donated by individuals and businesses. Funds raised through the auction will benefit the mission’s Christmas program, which provides gifts to children and the elderly in Downeast Maine’s coastal and island communities.