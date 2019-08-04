Sea serpent story time

BAR HARBOR — The Jesup Memorial Library will celebrate National Sea Serpent Day with a special pajama story time on Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 6:30 p.m. In the month of August in 1884, the men and officers of HMS Daedalus reportedly spotted a 60-foot sea serpent during a voyage to Saint Helena in the South Atlantic and this day celebrates this historic sighting. Kids will join “Miss Mae” and hear the stories “Cyrus the Unsinkable Sea Serpent” by Bill Peet, “The Sea Serpent and Me” by Dashka Slater and “Little Toot and the Loch Ness Monster” by Hardie Gramatky. After reading the stories, kids can make their own sea serpent to take home with them while enjoying snacks. Contact 288-4245.