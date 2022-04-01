Sea of Blue road race returns April 30

NORTHEAST HARBOR — After a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Sea of Blue Autism Awareness Walk/5K will be back up and running on April 30.

The race, which begins and ends at The Neighborhood House in Northeast Harbor, raises funds for autism awareness in the community. More than $30,000 has been raised over the years for agencies such as the Autism Society of Maine, Downeast Horizons and Special Children’s Friends.

In 2020, after it was clear that the race could not be run due to pandemic restrictions, Sea of Blue donated the funds it had on hand to autism-related causes.

Registration fees have been reduced this year, said organizers, to ease any financial burden for runners.

Pre-registration is now available, and the first 100 registrants will get a free t-shirt. Walkers begin at 9:30 a.m. and runners at 10.

“We are not looking to set records this year,” said Susan Heel, who organizes the event with her son Christopher. “We know people are rusty and maybe a little sluggish after the last two COVID years, so this is a low-pressure race.”

To register, visit www.seaofblueautism.com/p/blog-page_21.html to download the form. For more information, call (207) 266-0511 or email [email protected].