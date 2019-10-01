Scottish folk trio to perform

BAR HARBOR — Scottish folk trio Talisk will perform at the Criterion Theatre on Friday, Oct. 4 at 8 p.m.

Barely five years since their 2014 debut, Talisk has been making waves in the traditional music scene, picking up BBC Radio 2’s Young Folk Award in 2015 and the MG Alba Scots Folk Band of the Year Award in 2017, along with a number of individual awards given for excellent musicianship.

Their debut album “Abyss” was shortlisted at the 2016 MG Alba Trad Awards as Album of the Year. With the recent release of their second album, “Beyond,” Talisk carries their momentum forward into a new set of sounds and a wider range of tone and instrumentation.

Singer Mohsen Amini is from Glasgow. Critics have called him a “virtuoso” and a “force of nature.”

Fiddler Hayley Keenan began playing the piano at the age of eight and the fiddle at the age of eleven after being influenced by her grandfather’s love of playing Scottish music.

In 2008, Hayley was awarded a place at the Junior Academy of Music at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland (Previously RSAMD) in Glasgow, which she attended for three years, before moving to Plockton to complete her sixth year at The National Centre of Excellence in Traditional Music under the tuition of Andy Thorburn and Iain MacFarlane. In 2012 she started as a full time student at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland managing to graduate with a First Class Honours degree.

Guitarist Graeme Armstrong started playing the guitar aged 12. He earned a bachelor’s degree in the Folk and Traditional Music course at Newcastle University.

Armstrong has extensively throughout the UK, Europe, Middle East and Australia with bands and musician such as Carly Blain, Black Market Tune and the Ideoms theatre company. He joined Talisk in 2017.

Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased online or at the theater.

Contact 947-9333.