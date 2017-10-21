Science inspires student art

BAR HARBOR — Anyone who has walked the halls at Mount Desert Island High School has no doubt seen – and been impressed by – the paintings mounted on the walls that were done by current and former students.

In the hallway upstairs, outside the classrooms where science and math are taught, the paintings by recent MDI High graduates reflect the theme of STEAM: science, technology, engineering, art and math.

“We recognize that science, technology and math are very important, but also that the arts can be integrated into those disciplines in a variety of creative ways,” said art teacher Charlie Johnson.

“So much of the artwork came directly from students’ understanding of a specific aspect of the sciences or mathematics.”

Each year, Johnson and the high school’s other art teachers, Dan Stillman and Liz Keenan, display artwork by current students in the school’s small gallery. Then, some of those works are mounted on hallway walls.

“What goes up on the walls changes over the years; some pieces go up and others come down,” Johnson said. “So there is always a little variety.”