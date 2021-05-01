Science Café summer series begins May 10

BAR HARBOR—Starting with a presentation titled Tropical Rainforests: Resilience and Vulnerability, MDI Biological Laboratory (MDIBL) will expand its public outreach programming by hosting two Science Cafés a month for the summer season.

Traditionally an in-person event hosted at its Salisbury Cove campus, MDIBL staff worked to shift the series to an online format in March 2020. “Summer is usually our busiest season, as it is for many organizations and businesses on Mount Desert Island, hence we like to increase our program offerings,” explains Jeri Bowers, director of development and public affairs. “It’s a privilege to be able to connect those with a passion for science with presenters who are working on a wide range of fascinating research.”

On Monday, May 10, from 5-6 p.m., College of the Atlantic plant biologist and MDIBL alumna, Susan Letcher, will be the guest speaker, exploring the resilience of tropical rainforests. Once assumed to be easily destroyed, fragile ecosystems, recent research has illuminated a remarkable capacity for resilience in tropical forests. Letcher will also discuss the role of expanding human impact and the boundaries of this resilience.

On May 24 at 5 p.m., Dorothy Klimis-Zacas, professor at the Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences and Engineering at the University of Maine will give a talk titled A Novel Role of Wild Blueberry Extracts on Wound Healing and Tissue Regeneration. Wild blueberries are known to be high in vitamins, minerals, micronutrients, fiber and antioxidants. Klimis-Zacas will take a deeper look into the benefits of Maine’s famous export, exploring the role of berry bioactive compounds as they relate to cardiovascular disease and wound healing.

Attendees are asked to preregister online at mdibl.org/events.