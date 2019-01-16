Schubert song cycle at St. Saviour’s

BAR HARBOR — Franz Schubert’s song cycle Winterreise (“The Winter Journey”) will be performed by baritone Jeffrey Heyl and pianist Daniel Pyle Sunday, Jan. 20, at 4 pm at St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church. The concert is presented by The Friends of Music at St. Saviour’s.

Winterreise is a set of 24 songs, based on poems by the German poet and soldier Johann Müller. They constitute a dramatic monologue, a series of meditations by a young man as he is journeying on foot in the heart of winter.

The poems were set to music by Franz Schubert in 1828, the last year of his short life.

Heyl sings extensively in and around St. Louis, where he has performed Orff’s “Carmina Burana,” Brahms’ “Ein Deutches Requiem” at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, Beethoven 9th Symphony, Vaughan Williams’ “Dona Nobis Pacem” and Mahler’s “Songs of a Wayfayer” with Robert Hart Baker and the St Louis Philharmonic. He also sang in the Midwest premiere of Mark Hayes’ Requiem with conductor Kevin McBeth.

Heyl holds degrees from the Eastman School of Music, the Hartt School of Music and the University of Iowa. He teaches at Millikin University and Maryville University.

Admission to the concert is free, but donations benefitting the Friends of Music will be welcome. The church is handicap accessible.

