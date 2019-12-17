School winter concerts December 17, 2019 on Arts & living, Lifestyle The first round of school winter concerts is in the books, with student musicians sharing what they’ve been working on. ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVESISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVESISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVESPHOTO COURTESY OF CONNERS EMERSON SCHOOLISLANDER PHOTO BY BECKY PRITCHARDPHOTO COURTESY OF MOUNT DESERT ELEMENTARY SCHOOLRelated Posts Asticou to spotlight MDI artists MacKay recounts life of financier Whitney Skate deck auction closing Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *CommentName * Email * Website
Leave a Reply