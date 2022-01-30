Schoodic Institute throws 8th annual Acadia Winter Festival

WINTER HARBOR — Schoodic Institute at Acadia National Park is holding the eighth annual Acadia Winter Festival Feb. 4-6. This year’s festival features outdoor and virtual events and activities for winter Acadia exploration.

The Winter Festival is an opportunity for the public to experience the Schoodic Institute Research Learning Center campus within Acadia National Park, including meals and lodging. Most events are free, and registration is required.

Outdoor activities include a ski, snowshoe or walk into the future of Schoodic Peninsula with Acadia National Park Superintendent Kevin Schneider and Schoodic Institute President and CEO Nick Fisichelli. Investigate animal tracks with park rangers and take a moss and lichen walk with Schoodic Institute Forest Ecology Director Peter Nelson. Experience the magic of raku pottery with Schoodic Arts for All.

Virtual programs include a presentation by Acadia National Park rangers on Acadia’s winter ecology and a lecture titled “The Edge of Winter” by Dr. Sarah Nelson, director of research for the Appalachian Mountain Club, who worked with collaborators to study 100 years of weather data and learn how the winter season is changing in Acadia and the surrounding region. Festival-goers may also attend Nelson’s lecture in-person in Moore Auditorium and stay for dinner in Schooner Commons.

Workshops on campus include winter photography, pinecone bird feeders, needle-felting, snow journaling with Karen Zimmerman, and an iNaturalist citizen science workshop.

Hot beverages and s’mores will be served on Saturday afternoon, and on Sunday watch the movie “Togo” in Moore Auditorium and then enjoy a closing ice cream social.

COVID-19 health and safety precautions include keeping activities outdoors and distanced as much as possible. Masks are required inside all buildings on the Schoodic Institute campus.

Visit Schoodic Institute’s website, www.schoodicinstitute.org, for the full list of scheduled programs and to register.

The Winter Festival is being sponsored by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust; Brown, Holmes & Milliken Agency; Lynam Insurance Agency; Schoodic Insurance Services; Winter Harbor Agency; Lynam Real Estate; Design Group Collaborative; E.L. Shea Builders & Engineers; W.S. Emerson; and Full Circle Printing.