Schoodic Institute science communication specialist to speak at Garland Farm

BAR HARBOR – The Beatrix Farrand Society will be hosting Catherine Schmitt at Garland Farm on Wednesday, June 30, at 4 p.m. for her talk, The Evils of Flower-Picking: Acadia’s Plants, Student Naturalists, and a Land Conservation Movement.

The talk covers the experiences of the Champlain Society surveys of fauna and flora on Mount Desert Island in the 1880s. The pursuit of plants on MDI by Champlain Society members led to growing concern for the future of nature, inspiring a global land conservation movement that included creation of Acadia National Park.

Schmitt is a science communication specialist with Schoodic Institute at Acadia National Park. She is the author of several nonfiction books including “Historic Acadia National Park” and “The President’s Salmon,” as well as magazine and newspaper articles.

Garland Farm is located at 1023 Route 3 in Bar Harbor and offers free parking within easy walking distance at 475 Bayview Road.

Cost is $10 for Farrand Society members and $20 for nonmembers. Tickets can be purchase on the Farrand Society website.