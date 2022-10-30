Schoodic Institute appoints climate change adaptation scientist

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Schoodic Institute at Acadia National Park has named Dr. Chris Nadeau as climate change adaptation scientist. Nadeau will build on the institute’s work evaluating how management agencies like the National Park Service can adapt their management practices to the changing climate.

Nadeau will oversee experimental habitat restoration in the Great Meadow, Bass Harbor Marsh and mountain summits. Following guidance from the newly developed resist-accept-direct (RAD) framework, Nadeau will use active restoration projects to evaluate the effectiveness of a suite of different climate change adaptation strategies to make sure that the actions taken today, such as invasive plant removal and native plant restoration, continue to provide benefits for people and biodiversity.

Nadeau has long worked with Schoodic Institute and Acadia National Park to address management challenges posed by climate change. As a Second Century Stewardship fellow, Nadeau used freshwater rock pools on Schoodic Point to demonstrate the conservation value of small, cold locations on the landscape for conserving biodiversity. As a David H. Smith Conservation Research Fellow, Nadeau developed the Sustainable Summits Project, which seeks to understand whether increasing genetic diversity of restored plant populations can ensure the long-term success of habitat restorations on mountain summits such as Cadillac Mountain.

“Chris brings a great suite of adaptation science skills and the ability to work with a wide range of partners,” said Schoodic Institute President and CEO Nicholas Fisichelli. “Furthermore, his science communication expertise will help advance our efforts to raise understanding and support for conservation in a rapidly changing world.”

To learn more about the science of climate change adaptation at Schoodic Institute, email Nadeau at [email protected].

As partners in science and education, Schoodic Institute and Acadia National Park together manage the largest of 17 National Park Service Research Learning Centers in the U.S.