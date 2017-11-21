Scholarship honors Allen Fitch

ELLSWORTH — A Craft Fair and Silent Auction to benefit The Allen Fitch Scholarship Fund will take place at The Grand on Sunday, Nov. 26, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Table spaces are available for $20 each. Bidding for silent auction items ends at 4 p.m.

Last spring, The Grand lost a cherished member of its theater family with the passing of Allen Fitch. Fitch was a well-known member of the community, a devoted father and a frequent actor at The Grand.

Kimberly Fitch, Allen Fitch’s daughter and operations manager at The Grand, has established a scholarship fund for young aspiring actors. The fund will continue to provide scholarships for students participating in the theater programs at The Grand and for local graduating seniors who are continuing their education in theater.

Last summer, thanks to donations from members in the community in memory of Allen Fitch, the fund provided scholarships for 11 students in the Grand Summer Intensives for young people of all ages.

To reserve a table or to donate an item for the silent auction, call Kimberly Fitch at 812-0172. For more on the intensives or to make a donation to the scholarship fund, call The Grand at 667-9500. Visit www.grandonline.org or follow The Grand on Facebook.