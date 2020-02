SOUTHWEST HARBOR — People of all ages are invited to play games at the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Volunteers Dick Atlee and Sarah Corson will host the event and provide a variety of interesting games including chess, backgammon, Chinese checkers, dominoes, pick-up-sticks, and beautifully crafted puzzles. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Contact 244-7065.