Sarnacki to discuss dog-friendly adventures

September 16, 2019 on Arts & living, Lifestyle

ELLSWORTH — Aislinn Sarnacki will discuss her latest book “Dog-Friendly Hikes in Maine,” Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 6 p.m. at the Ellsworth Public Library.

Sarnacki presents 35 hikes around Maine along with maps and photos.

“Readers will find practical information such as proper etiquette to observe with their canine companion, when it is okay to let your pet off the leash, and helpful suggestion on dog-friendly restaurants, hotels, parks and beaches,” a press release from the library said.

Sarnacki is an outdoor reporter for the Bangor Daily News and the author of three hiking guidebooks.

