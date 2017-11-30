Santa set to visit SWH

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Harbor House is once again organizing events surrounding Santa Claus’ annual visit to the town.

Santa is scheduled to land in town at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8, and board one of the town’s fire trucks for the trip to the Village Green, where he’ll light the town’s Christmas tree. Weather permitting, the man in red will then oversee festivities at the post office lot on the Clark Point Road that include a bonfire, hayrides and, at the Common Good Café, mulled cider, hot chocolate and music.

Despite his busy schedule, Santa plans to take some time out to pose for photos with children inside Harbor House’s Main Street building from 5:45-7 p.m.

People looking for holiday gifts can browse the craft fair inside Harbor House. The fair is open from 3-7 p.m. on Dec. 8 and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9.

The Acadia Community Theater has scheduled performances of “Christmas in the Land of Oz” for 7 p.m. on Dec. 8 and 2 p.m. on Dec. 9 in the Pemetic Elementary School gymnasium. The play features Dorothy and her friends from “The Wizard of Oz” as they attempt to get Christmas back after the Wicked Witch, in Grinch-like fashion, steals the holiday away from Munchkinland.