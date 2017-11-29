Santa by sea, carriages, crafts coming to NEH

MOUNT DESERT — Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive at the Northeast Harbor Marina on the bow of the Maine Seacoast Mission’s vessel, Sunbeam, this Saturday, Dec. 2, at 4 p.m.

Caroling at the marina will begin at 3:45 p.m.

From the marina, the jolly old pair will ride up the hill to Main Street and settle onto the porch at Carter’s Real Estate. Santa will invite kids to share their Christmas wishes or just pose with him while their parents take pictures.

Meanwhile, a bonfire will be blazing in front of the Great Harbor Maritime Museum. Inside, crafts and snacks will be available for purchase, with proceeds going to local nonprofit organizations.

The Northeast Harbor Christmas Festival will be off and running, quite literally, at Neighborhood House with a kids’ fun run starting at 9:30 a.m. and the Frosty 5K run and walk at 10 a.m. Race registration opens at 9 a.m.

The Northeast Harbor Library will host a holiday card and snowflake-making workshop from 10 a.m. until noon.

Then, back at Neighborhood House from 1-3 p.m., children can do some holiday shopping for their families at Santa’s Workshop. They are asked to bring canned goods or other nonperishable food items to be donated.

Waikerie Farm of Dixmont will offer horse and carriage rides from 3-6 p.m.

The Mount Desert Nursery School’s annual Festival of Trees is set for 4:30-6 p.m. at the school on Tracy Road. Everyone can view the trees, all decorated by area businesses, and vote on their favorites. There is no admission charge. Snacks, hot chocolate and hot cider will be available by donation.