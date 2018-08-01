Samba Meets Jazz set

BAR HARBOR — Jazz musicians from Brazil, Argentina and the United States will present a public performance Wednesday, Aug. 8, at 8 p.m. at the Criterion Theatre. The musicians will be in Bar Harbor for a Samba Meets Jazz music and dance workshop at College of the Atlantic, and this year are including a larger public performance.

Directed by bassist Nilson Matta, the concert will feature Romero Lubambo, guitar, Scott Robinson, winds and brass, Dario Eskenazi, piano, Dave Stryker, guitar, Fernando Saci, percussion/drums, with special guest Brazilian tap dancer Felipe Galganni.

“These Grammy-winning and nominated masters have played on stages across the world, from Newport and Montreux Jazz festivals to Lincoln Center and the Hollywood Bowl,” said Alice Schiller, who organizes the Samba Meets Jazz Workshop.

Matta has been hailed by Downbeat Magazine as the “modern master of contemporary Brazilian music.”

Guitarist Lubambo co-founded the Trio da Paz with Matta and regularly accompanies Diana Reeves here in the United States and abroad.

The upcoming concert is the culmination and celebration of the week of SMJ workshops held at College of the Atlantic, where participants learn from these leaders in jazz, Latin jazz and Afro-Cuban styles. While the instrumental program is now full, space (part-time or full-time) is still available in the SMJ tap dance program (all levels).

“Samba Meets Jazz puts together world-renowned masters who bring an amazingly joyful experience of Brazilian, Afro-Cuban, tango and straight ahead jazz—all in one place,” said Matta. This year, we are thrilled to introduce a tap dance program, led by expert Brazilian tap dancer Felipe Galganni.”

Tickets for this performance are $15 in the orchestra, $20 in the balcony, and $10 for students in the orchestra. Tickets are available for purchase at criteriontheatre.org or an hour before the show at the box office. Purchasers of tickets are also invited to SMJ’s Jazz Café at College of the Atlantic on Thursday, Aug. 9 at 8 p.m. for free.

For information about workshops contact (917) 620-8872.