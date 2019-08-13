‘Salacious’ talk, cello concert to highlight annual meeting

TREMONT — The Seal Cove Auto Museum’s annual membership meeting on Friday, Aug. 16, beginning at 6 p.m., will include a cello concert, wine and cheese reception, updates from museum leaders and a talk by former curator Roberto Rodriguez. Non-members are welcome and encouraged to attend this free event.

Rodriguez’s presentation is called “Salacious, Sexist and Stereotypical.”

“Some ads that were socially acceptable ‘back in the day’ are, nowadays, anything but. Come see and hear about the advertisements we couldn’t use for a family audience,” organizers said.

At 6 p.m. Sebastian Stöger, who plays a Jean Baptiste Vuillaume cello from 1855, will play. Stoger is a young, award-winning, Julliard-trained player who has studied orchestra with Itzhak Perlman and has been a featured performer on NPR’s “From The Top” program. He will discuss the music and the Villaume cello and then perform the Prelude to Bach Cello Suite 1 and the entire Suite 6.

At 7 p.m., museum executive director Raney Bench and board president Elizabeth McMullan will give an update on the museum and its plans for the future, followed by Rodriguez’s talk. This educational presentation will include adult themes and topics that may be offensive to some, and parental discretion should be used regarding the attendance of children.

Contact 244-9242.