Sagegrass Gallery makes a comebac

BAR HARBOR — Sagegrass Gallery, an eclectic art and gift boutique, is now back open in a new location in Bar Harbor after a two-year hiatus.

Store owner Sue Stanley is no stranger to downtown Bar Harbor or to gallery ownership. In 2007, Stanley purchased the Pretty Marsh Gallery from Russell and Linda D’Allesio and ran it for two years before changing the name to Sagegrass Gallery. Selling handcrafted gifts and attire, Stanley ran her business on Cottage Street for four years before she moved it to Main Street, where she shared a space with Leary’s Landing Irish Pub. She leased the space for six years until the pub purchased the entire building in 2019.

Instead of going out of business entirely, Stanley took a year off and then began planning to move the store. “I was looking for spaces to rent for a long time,” she said. In March, the space at 185 Mount Desert St. became available and Stanley signed the lease.

Stanley’s boutique features handcrafted items and products that are made in America. “I’m primarily American-made, but I do carry Turkey, Israel and Poland artisans,” said Stanley, who added that no one can find online what she sells at her store. She also sells gifts made by Maine artisans.

Sagegrass Gallery does not sell its products online. “I’m hands on,” said Stanley. For now, the business does not have a website, but can be found on Facebook at Sagegrass Gallery.

Stanley has been operating the store with help from her daughter. “So far, it’s (mainly) just me, so I’m here as much as I can be,” Stanley said. Shoppers can find the store open most days throughout the summer from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The store also offers a locals’ discount.

“I’m happy to be back in business and see everybody,” said Stanley, who looks forward to a good season at her new location.