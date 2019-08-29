Rustic Overtones to play

BAR HARBOR — The Portland-based rock band Rustic Overtones will perform at the Criterion Theatre on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 8 p.m.

“Concertgoers can expect a night full of energetic live music inspired by indie rock that is influenced by soul, garage punk, jazz, and psychedelic music of the 60’s and 70’s,” said organizers.

Opening for the band will be Katie Matzell, a Portland-based singer. Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased online at criteriontheatre.showare.com or at the theater.Contact 947-9333.