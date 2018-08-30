Russakkoff to dish on college admissions

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Marjory Russakoff will give a talk Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the Southwest Harbor Public Library on “How Do I Get In? Navigating the Maze of College Admissions.”

The talk will include GPA considerations, planning a comprehensive transcript, interview preparation, and how admissions committees make decisions. She will also discuss the “price tag myth” and common traps parents and families can fall into. The program will be geared to all high-school-aged students and their families.

Russakoff has been an academic tutor in several subjects and has provided college guidance, college application assistance, and test prep to students for more than 30 years.

She encourages students to closely investigate the schools to which they will apply, to complete applications reflective of their true selves and to advocate for themselves to achieve the best possible fit in higher education.

A native of Skowhegan, she lives in Southwest Harbor with her husband. Their two children who attended Pemetic Elementary and Mount Desert Island High School.

She is affiliated with the National Association of College Admission Counseling.

She also teaches SAT prep classes at MDIHS twice each academic year.

For more information about Russakoff and her work, visit www.marjoryrussakoff.com. Contact the library at 244-7065. Visit www.swhplibrary.org.