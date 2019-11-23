Rossi to play at Beers & Gears

TREMONT — Americana musician George Rossi will perform Saturday, Dec. 7 from 5-7:30 p.m. at the Seal Cove Auto Museum’s monthly Beers & Gears event.

Rossi has been playing guitar for more than 50 years, but it wasn’t until 2012 that he began playing in public. Following a hospital stay, he decided to volunteer as a way to give back. One day, a sign was posted for volunteers who play an instrument to join a new music program at the hospital.

Rossi took a chance, stepped forward and found that people enjoyed what he was playing — John Prine, The Eagles, Jackson Browne and more. Soon he picked up a harmonica and worked out the solo to Neil Young’s “Heart of Gold.” The harmonica has been a key part of the music he’s played ever since.

Rossi is always listening for new music to play, but usually the music finds him. “If it sounds right with one voice and one guitar, I’ll give it a try,” he said. His motivation is simple: “For people to smile, tap their feet and maybe sing along.”

Since moving to Maine from Long Island, New York, Rossi has enjoyed playing music at Birch Bay Village, where he was awarded this year’s volunteer of the year in the MDI Hospital system, Courtland Rehabilitation and Living Center, the Jesup Memorial Library and other locations. around the area.

He is a member of the Big Moose Band, playing at contra dances and concerts. Rossi lives in Trenton with his wife, Susan. He has seven children and nine grandchildren.

A $10 cover charge includes museum admission and two drink tickets. The bar will accept drink tickets and cash donations. Non-alcoholic beverages also will be available.

Contact 244-9242.