Robinson Ballet brings ‘Nutcracker’ back to the Grand

ELLSWORTH — The Robinson Ballet will perform Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” at The Grand on Saturday, Dec. 9, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and on Sunday, Dec. 10, at 2 p.m.

From E.T.A. Hoffmann’s story “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King,” Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky created this seminal holiday classic. One of Tchaikovsky’s most famous compositions, the ballet concerns a young German girl who dreams of a Nutcracker Prince and a fierce battle against a Mouse King.

The score includes familiar, iconic melodies such as “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy” and “Russian Dance.” The Robinson Ballet company has been teaching and dancing for more than 30 years.

Tickets cost $15 for adults and seniors, $12 for members and $7 for youths 12 and under. All seats are reserved. Performances often sell out, so early reservations are encouraged. Call 667-9500, visit www.grandonline.org or follow The Grand on Facebook.