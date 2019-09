BAR HARBOR — Singer-guitarist Robert Cray will play at The Criterion Theatre on Tuesday, Oct. 3, at 8 p.m.

For his latest project, Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm, the Blues Hall of Famer travelled to Memphis with his friend, renowned Grammy Award winning producer Steve Jordan, to make a classic Soul album with Hi Rhythm, the band that helped create that sound.

King Kyote will open the show. Ticket prices begin at $49.50.Tickets are available at criteriontheatre.org.