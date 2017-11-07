Rindler to present motorcar portfolio

MOUNT DESERT — Michael Rindler will make a presentation titled “Artful Display” at the MDI Photo Club’s monthly meeting in the Mellon Room at the Northeast Harbor Library on Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 6:30 p.m.

Rindler will present the development of a special portfolio to display a collection of motorcar photographs. Other print display options will be discussed, highlighting portfolio boxes, large format print options, photo books and personalized note cards. The presentation will conclude with a demonstration of a large format digital print display and a list of resources for portfolios and prints.

Rindler is a longtime resident of Southwest Harbor. He is interested in motorcar photography, Maine working boats, and waterscape and landscape images. He uses Leica cameras and Lightroom postprocessing software.