Tuesday - Nov 07, 2017
Motorcar photography is one of Michael Rindler’s interests. Rindler will speak at the next meeting of the MDI Photo Club. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE MDI PHOTO CLUB

Rindler to present motorcar portfolio

November 7, 2017 on Arts & living, Lifestyle

MOUNT DESERT — Michael Rindler will make a presentation titled “Artful Display” at the MDI Photo Club’s monthly meeting in the Mellon Room at the Northeast Harbor Library on Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 6:30 p.m.

Rindler will present the development of a special portfolio to display a collection of motorcar photographs. Other print display options will be discussed, highlighting portfolio boxes, large format print options, photo books and personalized note cards. The presentation will conclude with a demonstration of a large format digital print display and a list of resources for portfolios and prints.

Rindler is a longtime resident of Southwest Harbor. He is interested in motorcar photography, Maine working boats, and waterscape and landscape images. He uses Leica cameras and Lightroom postprocessing software.

