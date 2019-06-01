Right to vote is focus of library speaker series

BAR HARBOR — The League of Women Voters presents a series of talks about women’s suffrage and the right to vote. The talks are set for Tuesday, June 11, at 5:30 p.m. at the Southwest Harbor Pubic Library and on Tuesday, June 18 at 7 p.m. at the Jesup Memorial Library.

At the talk in Southwest Harbor, Shelia Nataraj Kirby and Ann Luther will present “The Struggle for Women’s Suffrage: Revisiting our History, Rededicating our Future.”

Kirby and Luther will speak about the women who led the suffrage movement and the historic victory they won by securing suffrage. They will also highlight some of compromises that split the movement and the consequences of this split, which left many voters without the right to vote.

At the Jesup on June 18, there will be a panel discussion about the passing of the 19th Amendment with Rhea Côté Robbins, Maulian Dana and Anna Keller.

“2020 marks the 100th anniversary of the passing of the 19th Amendment, which gave some women the right to vote,” event organizers said. “Come learn more about what women’s suffrage accomplished and what is still left to do.”

Kirby was a senior economist at RAND, a nonprofit think tank, for more than 30 years and served in several management positions, including acting and associate director of the RAND Washington office.

She also held a joint appointment as an adjunct professor of economics and public policy at The George Washington University where she taught at the graduate level for 25 years.

Luther is the treasurer of the League of Women Voters Maine (LWVME) and chairs the LWVME Advocacy Committee. She previously served as both the president and co-president of the LWVME. She is active in the LWV-Downeast and hosts a monthly radio show, “Democracy Forum,” on WERU.

Côté Robbins is a founder and executive director of the Franco-American Women’s Institute, which is an organization to promote awareness about the contributions of the Franco-American women to the culture, their families and the communities they live in.

Maulian is a Penobscot Tribal Citizen and serves as the appointed ambassador for the Penobscot Nation. She was appointed by chief and council in 2017 and reappointed to a four-year term in 2018. This position serves as the government relations representative for local, state and federal governments.

Keller is the executive director of LWVME.

Contact the Southwest Harbor Public Library at 244-7065 and the Jesup Memorial Library at 288-4245.