Restorative justice is forum topic

BAR HARBOR — Members of the Hancock County Community Reparations Board will discuss restorative justice practices in the area and ways to get involved Tuesday, Sept. 24 at College of the Atlantic.

The free, public Human Ecology Forum begins at 4:10 p.m. in McCormick Lecture Hall

“More a philosophy than a specific method, restorative justice offers a non-adversarial, problem-solving process that involves people who’ve been harmed (victims) with the harmers/offenders and members of the community in finding solutions through connection, not exclusion,” organizers said. “The growth and learning that occurs often transforms people, relationships and communities.”

The Hancock County Community Reparations Board works closely with the District Attorney, Juvenile Court corrections officers and Restorative Justice Project of the Midcoast on juvenile crime referrals.

The group has recently expanded its efforts by supporting the use of restorative justice practices in schools and has branched out to accepting adult cases. A mentorship program is central to their process.

“We are growing!” says Reparations Board Director Leslie Ross. “New board members are needed, as are additional mentors. Come find out what this entails.”

The COA Human Ecology Forum is a free, weekly speaker series based on the work of the academic community, which also draws on artists, poets, and political and religious leaders from around the world. Members of the public are invited to attend. Contact 288-5015.