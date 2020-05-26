Relay For Life Offers ‘Hope from Home’ 

MAINE – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the previously scheduled Relay For Life events across Massachusetts, Maine and New Hampshire through June have beensuspended, and many are participating in a virtual online experience called ‘Hope from Home’ on Sunday, June 7. Participants should register at http://RelayForLife.org and join the activities at https://bit.ly/RelayHopeFromHome.

The online event will take place primarily on Facebook and will feature a mix of live and pre-recorded segments, plus prompts to post comments, photos and videos. It is designed to celebrate cancer survivors and caregivers, to remember those who have passed away from the disease and to empower all to continue the fight.

Collectively, these events are aiming to raise $500,000. This money enables the American Cancer Society to help cancer patients, a population vulnerable to COVID-19, navigate their cancer journey during a pandemic. The societyoffers advice on coping with cancer treatment side effects, answers questions about health insurance and more. Donations fund a round-the-clock toll-free helpline (800-227-2345), live chat at Cancer.org, support research into cancer’s causes, cures and treatment and promote education.

Join ‘Hope from Home’ on Sunday, June 7, to become a part of the Relay For Life movement. Visit https://bit.ly/RelayHopeFromHome for more information.