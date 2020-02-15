Registration open for Scherzo

ELLSWORTH — Registration is open for SCHERZO \skertsō\ , an adult chorus organized by Ellsworth Community Music Institute (ECMI) in collaboration with Friends in Action in Ellsworth. The chorus will be led by Gina Schuh-Turner and is open to all adults 50 age and up with no audition. Rehearsals start February 25 from 11 a.m. to noon and run for 10 weeks at the Moore Community Center Theater. There is no cost to participate in the chorus, although donations to ECMI are appreciated. Singers will work toward a public concert at the culmination of the program. Mixed genres will be presented including show tunes, oldies and Americana. Kimberly Battaline will accompany on the piano.

Schuh-Turner recently moved to Maine from Denver. She holds a Master of Music Degree in vocal performance and has been teaching private voice for more than 20 years. She teaches locally and online to students from Ellsworth to South Korea. She has performed in the musical “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts and Off-Broadway in “The Fantastiks.” Her regional performance awards include the Marlowe Award for Best Actress in a Children’s show, and she is a two-time recipient of Westward’s Best of Denver Award for Best Actress in a Musical.

Contact 664-9259.