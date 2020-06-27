Registration open for COA Champlain Institute

BAR HARBOR — A keynote address by former U.S. Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Rodham Clinton and a talk with “Call Me American” author Abdi Nor Iftin highlight the fourth annual College of the Atlantic Champlain Institute, which will run online July 27-31.

The 2020 Institute, entitled “November 3 — What’s at Stake?” will feature leaders from around the country and the world exploring issues that will be central topics leading up to the presidential elections in November. Registration for the free event is open at coa.edu/ciregister.

Institute topics include immigration policy, addressing national threats and emergencies, how to unite the United States, extremism in the 21st century, and constitutional rights such as freedom of speech, religion, press, the Second Amendment, the separation of powers and civil rights.

Speakers include Judge Douglas Ginsburg who recently completed a three-part series on the Constitution for PBS; Jasmine El-Gamal, a non-resident senior fellow with the Middle East program at the Atlantic Council; returning speaker Ted Widmer, author of “Lincoln on the Verge”; Nathaniel Fogg, former deputy chiefoperating officer at FEMA; Abdi Nor Iftin, author, radio journalist, refugee advocate, interpreter and author of “Call Me American”; Josh Silver, founder of the nonpartisan group RepresentUs; Pulitzer-Prize-winning journalist Frances FitzGerald, author of “The Evangelicals”; Roxana Robinson, author, activist and environmentalist; Kay Coles James, founder of The Gloucester Institute and head of the Heritage Foundation; and political satire group The Capitol Steps. The lineup can be found at www.coa.edu/champlaininstitute.

In accordance with Governor Mills’ recent guidelines and the prohibition on gatherings of more than 50 people, College of the Atlantic will be offering all 11 sessions in a virtual environment. Participants will receive information on how to view the sessions when they register.