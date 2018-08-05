Red carpet premiere for student films

SOUTHWEST HARBOR – Children in the Southwest Harbor Public Library Summer Reading Showtime program will present short films they’ve created Aug. 9 at 6:30 p.m. The “Red Carpet Premiere” celebration will include interviews, fashion, and more.

Summer Reading Showtime is one of the library’s summer reading programs, aimed at addressing community literacy and sparking a love of reading in children. In the program, young people turn books they’ve read into short films with the help of Andrew Simon and Brittany Parker from the Barn Arts Collective.

“Every Summer Reading Showtime short film starts with the individual response of a child to a piece of literature,” program leaders said. “The child’s impulses and creative decisions lead the team in adapting their book into a short film. Along the way, the children learn about storytelling in performance, narrative structure, acting technique and filmmaking, all while improving their own literacy skills. The result is a series of films that feature imagination and spontaneity, with artistic proficiency and experience in an equal and complementary partnership.”

Summer Reading Showtime filming sessions take place on Wednesday evenings in July and August at the library. This event is free and all are welcome.

Contact the library at 244-7065.