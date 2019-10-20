‘Recovery rocks’ art and potluck set

ELLSWORTH — Healthy Acadia’s Building a Recovery community initiative will host a “recovery rocks” creative art session and potluck on Monday, Oct. 28 from 5-6:30 p.m.

The free event will be held at Healthy Acadia’s new location for recovery supports programming, located at 24 Church Street in Ellsworth.

The session will be led by community recovery coach Danielle Hopkins, who has created many inspirational recovery rocks for the recovery community. Art supplies will be provided as well as a collection of rocks.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own rocks if desired. Everyone is encouraged, but not required, to bring a dish to share.

Contact 412-2288.