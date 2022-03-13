Reconnecting with history 

MOUNT DESERT — Acadia Senior College is hosting an online presentation at noon on Friday, March 25, where Tom Duym, a fisheries education specialist for Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries (MCCF), will discuss the role Deer Isle-Stonington High School students played in America’s Cup history.

In 1895 and again in 1899, emissaries from the New York Yacht Club came to Deer Isle to recruit crews to sail in the America’s Cup. The Deer Isle crews were undefeated in their two defense campaigns. Hear the story of how this small island community became famous for holding up the U.S. dominance of worldwide yacht racing and technology, and how present-day students and teachers reconnected with the significance of that time in history and their own friends, relations and community reputation.

Duym taught in the Commercial Fisheries Program at Washington County Community College (WCCC), was director of WCCC’s Eastport Marine Trade Center campus and has taught marine trades programs at Deer Isle-Stonington High School. Duym was one of the founders of the Eastern Maine Skippers Program at MCCF.

A Maine native, Duym now lives in Lamoine.

This free virtual presentation is open to everyone and is part of Acadia Senior College’s monthly Food for Thought lecture series.

Register online at www.acadiaseniorcollege.org or email [email protected]. For information: (207) 288-9500.