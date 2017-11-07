Reception for Hilbert exhibit set

MOUNT DESERT — An exhibit of the artwork of Bar Harbor artist France Hilbert will be on view at the Northeast Harbor Library until Nov. 30. A public reception is planned for Monday, Nov. 13, from 5-7 p.m.

The exhibition features 50 works by Hilbert, including from her Daily News series, as well as paintings, drawings and sculpture.

Hilbert’s artistic education began at the age of seven, when her grandfather, the late artist Jaro Hilbert, taught her. From him, she received a thorough education in the classical tradition. She continued her formal studies at the Ecole Nationale Superieure des Beaux Arts de Paris, France; at The Academy of Art of The Newington Cropsey Foundation, Hastings on Hudson, N.Y.; and at The Art Students League of New York.

Hilbert started her career in France principally as a painter. After traveling and working in Denmark, Germany and Spain, she immigrated to the United States in 1996. She expanded into sculpture as her principal theater of activity. Her interest in composition and movement can be seen in her Daily News series, her sculpture, her landscapes and her new studies of Bar Harbor fishermen. Some of her public and private commissions are permanent installations. Talma, a 7-foot bronze sculpture, is installed in the public square of the Theatre of the Valley of L’Verres, in Brunoy, France. A pair of 4-foot bronze relief sculptures titled “The Calling” are installed at the Georgetown University Medical School building in Washington, D.C. Since moving to Bar Harbor in 2015, she has enjoyed exploring the landscape and local scene.

The work displayed shows Hilbert’s studies from the Louvre and Metropolitan Museum that inspire her sculpture, Daily News, her watercolor journal from living in New York, recent Mount Desert Island landscapes and drawings from her new studies of Bar Harbor fishermen.

This exhibit is presented in collaboration with Art in Public Spaces LLC.

The exhibit can be viewed during the library’s operating hours. The room is sometimes reserved for private use. To be certain that the exhibit is open, call ahead at 276-3333.