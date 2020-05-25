Raft down the Colorado River from home 

BAR HARBOR—Major John Wesley Powell called the Grand Canyon “the most sublime spectacle on the earth.” In 1869, Powell became the first person to navigate the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon. Now, more than 150 years later, join photographer Bob Thayer for an online Zoom presentation on Friday, May 29 at 7 p.m. as he shares his program about his rafting trip down the Colorado River into what was called ‘the great unknown.’ Thayer’s programs feature his amazing photographs alongside curated music.

Powell and his party of nine not only made history, but they also recorded in journals the danger, the fear and the awesome geology of the desert southwest. Each year, thousands of modern adventurers follow in Powell’s footsteps. The conditions of travel may be easier today, but the spectacle of the Grand Canyon remains unchanged.

After careers as educators in Massachusetts and summering in Maine for many years, Thayer and his wife, Linda, now live on Mount Desert Island. Thayer works seasonally as a park naturalist and devotes much of his time developing his second career as a photographer. Most of his work focuses on nature.

To register and receive a link to the Zoom presentation, or if you have questions,email [email protected].