Radio history discussed

BAR HARBOR — Paul Dupuis will discuss the history of radio Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 10:30 a.m. at the YWCA.

Dupuis is the general sales manager and on-air morning show host at Star 97.7. The talk is part of the MDI Coffee House, which begins at 9:30 a.m.

Dupuis will play samples of songs, commercial jingles and news bulletins from the 1940s to the 1970s. He will also talk about how radio has changed over the years and how it remains relevant today.

Dupuis calls himself a “radio geek.” He has spent 28 years on the radio in Maine, most of it in the Bangor area. Dupuis has taught several radio courses at the New England School of Communications at Husson University.

This event is part of Age By Design and is co-sponsored by the Jesup Memorial Library, Island Connections, the YWCA MDI, the MDI YMCA and the MDI Hospital.

Contact 288-4245.