Quilt raffle to benefit Ladies Aid projects

CRANBERRY ISLES — Someone will win a king-size quilt made by Great Cranberry Island residents in a drawing to be to be held at the Cranberry Isles Ladies Aid Society dinner next Saturday, Oct. 9.

The person whose ticket is drawn does not have to be present to win.

Raffle tickets cost $10 each, with proceeds going to the society’s various community service projects and the proposed rebuilding of the cupola that used to sit atop the community center, also known as the Ladies Aid Building, on Great Cranberry.

Sharon Witham, an organizer of the quilt project, said about 50 people were involved in making the quilt, which is currently on display at the Northeast Harbor Library.

“Everybody from children to people in their 90s created some of the squares,” she said. “Some of them are great, great quilters. Also, some pieces of fabric that were owned by women who have passed away were incorporated into the quilt, so it has its own history.

“The quilt also represents the stitched-together fabric of the island, the way we all come together and help each other,” Witham said.

Raffle tickets for the quilt can be ordered by mail, with checks payable to: Cranberry Isles Ladies Aid, P.O. Box 27, Cranberry Isles, ME 04625.