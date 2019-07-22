Quietside reception set

TREMONT — The Quietside Art Gallery and Studio is featuring local artists Jean Forbes, Gwen Nagel and Ann Jones with a show on display now through Aug. 4. A reception with the artists is planned for Wednesday, July 24 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Forbes, who lives in Manset, has been painting in watercolor for over 50 years. Subjects include landscapes, seascapes, architecture, gardens, and harbor activity. Nagel works in oil and pastel. She likes to paint outside and record the quality of light. Jones is a year round resident of Bernard and paints large Maine landscapes and seascapes in acrylic and oils.

Contact the gallery at (678) 978-5551.