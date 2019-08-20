Pyle named Choral Society artistic director

BAR HARBOR — Daniel Pyle has been named artistic director of the Acadia Choral Society (ACS), beginning in September.

He was selected from among five guest directors, each of whom led the chorus through an individual concert season between January 2017 and May 2019.

“As a guest director, Pyle won the appreciation and confidence of the chorus as he prepared and led them in their May 2019 performances of ‘Here in the Pleasance,’ a program of Elizabethan madrigals, Paul Hindemith’s Six Chansons, and Franz Schubert’s Mass in G,” a statement from the group said.

Pyle serves as organist and music director for St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church in Bar Harbor and musical director of the ensemble Harmonie Universelle.

In 2018, he conducted Handel’s “Messiah” for the Blue Hill Bach Festival. He plays harpsichord for the Bangor Symphony Orchestra and played regularly with the Alabama Symphony Orchestra.

He received his training as an organist and harpsichordist at the University of Alabama, the Eastman School of Music, the Sweelinck Conservatorium in Amsterdam and the class of Kenneth Gilbert at the Accademia Musical Chigiana.

Pyle was a founder of the Atlanta Baroque Orchestra and has served as its harpsichordist and as resident director. He has taught organ, harpsichord, and music history at the university level.

Kimberly Haller is returning as the accompanist for Acadia Choral Society this season after a year’s leave of absence. Haller serves as organist and music director for St. Mary’s-By-the-Sea in Northeast Harbor and is active as a duo-pianist, accompanist and private piano instructor.

Rehearsals for the annual December ACS concert performances begin Sept. 10 at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Ellsworth.

The concert program includes Daniel Pinkham’s Christmas Cantata, Palestrina Mass “Hodie Christus natus est” and “Bring a torch, Jeanette Isabella.”

Visit acadiachoralsociety.org.

Pyle to perform

BAR HARBOR — Daniel Pyle will perform a concert of organ works by Bech, Hindemuth and others Friday, Aug. 23 at 12:15 p.m. at St. Saviour’s Church.

Pyle serves as organist and music director at St. Saviour’s, musical director of the Acadia Choral Society and musical director of the baroque ensemble Harmonie Universelle.

The Friday organ recital series concludes Aug. 30 with a performance be Michael Bauer, a program that combines music from all periods by a wide variety of composers with reflective readings from a diverse selection of writers on spirituality.

The musical selections will include works by Bach, Buxtehude, Duruflé, Vaughan Williams, and a number of contemporary composers. Bauer has been one of the two organ-professors at the University of Kansas since 1987. He created graduate programs in church music there.

The organ at St. Saviour’s was built and installed by the Visser-Rowland Organ Co. in 1976.

Admission is free, but donations in support of The Friends of Music Fund are gratefully accepted.