Puppets, princesses

TREMONT — The Barn Arts Collective presents a double-header performance Saturday, Sept. 1 beginning at 7 p.m. The artists are in residence at the Barn Arts for the week, and their residency will culminate in the public performance. Admission is by donation.

“The Sixth Day,” directed by Andrea Ang of Queens, NY re-imagines the narrative of the creation story as a tragic tale of love and loss through wordless puppetry and movement.

“Mother Kofi: The Tale of an African Princess” tells the story of a Ghanaian princess sent on a mission to travel to America and deliver a message of invitation, union and self-help. “Mother Kofi” is directed by Alphonso Horne, Brooklyn, N.Y.-based trumpet player and composer.

These shows will cap off the summer season at the Barn Arts Collective, with a few more shows to come in the fall.

Visit barnartscollective.org.