Punk rock musical by The Coldharts

TREMONT — Barn Arts will present “The Unrepentant Necrophile,” a new punk rock musical about a mortician and her body, on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. at the Seal Cove Auto Museum.

“‘The Unrepentant Necrophile’ is this year’s Rocky Horror Show,” said Artistic Director Andrew Simon, referring to Bar Arts’ 2015 production of the Richard O’Brien musical, in which he starred as Frank N Furter.

“It’s an original punk rock musical created by The Coldharts, who have performed at The Barn with Bread Arts Collective — a group that includes many of the artists that made productions like ‘Cabaret’ and ‘Rocky Horror’ so successful.”

The show will be performed on MDI for one night only, before it heads to New York for a Halloween run at Cloud City in Brooklyn beginning Oct. 29.

The piece is a blend of physical theatre, music, and horror that has been acclaimed at festivals in Orlando and Cincinnati.

“I got to see an excerpt of this show in New York last year and have been working to bring it to MDI since then,” said Simon. “These artists are ambitious and brilliant and fearless — and people got a taste of that here in July with ‘Edgar Allen.’”

That show — also an original piece that blends music and physical theatre — played to a full house and a standing ovation at the Barn over the summer.

“The Coldharts are making work in a whole new way and we’re proud to partner with the auto museum for this year’s Halloween production,” Simon said.

Barn Arts is a federally-recognized 501(c)(3) organization with a mission to bring people together.

Tickets for ‘The Unrepentant Necrophile’ are $15 in advance, $20 at the door, and $10 for students. Contact 412-9435 or visit barnarts.me.