Pumpkin festival

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Pumpkin carving, storytelling and trick-or-treating for books await kids at the Southwest Harbor Public Library this October.

On Thursday, Oct. 25, from 1-5 p.m., the library will offer Pumpkin Carving. Pumpkins and tools will be provided while supplies last, or bring your own. Local musicians will provide live music during the afternoon.

At 6 p.m. there is spooky science fun with Scientist Elli, and at 7 p.m. jack-o-lanterns will be displayed on the library’s stone wall with hot cider, popcorn, and more music.

On Halloween night, Oct. 31, from 5-7:00 p.m., the library will provide a cozy stop for trick-or-treaters and their families. The “treat” is a free book! “This is a great way to celebrate the season and promote family literacy by enjoying stories and books together,” event organizers said.

Contact the library at 244-7065.