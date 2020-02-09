Protecting Maine’s North Woods: A view from the policy trenches

BAR HARBOR — Natural Resources Council of Maine Senior Staff Attorney Cathy Johnson will discuss conservation lawmaking successes of the last 30 years and explore new challenges and opportunities for protecting Maine’s North Woods at the College of the Atlantic Human Ecology Forum on Thursday, Feb. 13. The free talk begins at 4:10 p.m. in McCormick Lecture Hall.

Maine’s North Woods are the heart of the largest relatively unfragmented temperate forest remaining the world. Since 1990, the ownership of this region has changed significantly and a variety of policy initiatives related to development, land protection and management, and forest practices have helped to maintain the undeveloped character and resources of the region. But much remains to be done, Johnson says.

Johnson, College of the Atlantic’s fist graduate in 1974, is also the Wildlife Program Director at the Natural Resources Council of Maine, where she has worked for 30 years. She handles all matters pertaining to Maine’s North Woods and public lands.

Johnson attended Yale University, then transferred to the College of the Atlantic where she was one of two members of the class of 1974. She worked for the National Park Service, U.S. Forest Service, and U.S Fish and Wildlife Service, as well as for the National Parks Office of Nepal, before going to law school. She received her J.D. from the University of Maine School of Law in 1983 and was a trial lawyer in Damariscotta before joining NRCM staff in 1990.

Johnson and her partner, artist and illustrator Jon Luoma, live in Alna. She spends her leisure time hiking and canoeing Maine’s North Woods, traveling less-developed parts of the world, gardening, and playing the violin and viola.

