Prince tribute show set

BAR HARBOR — The Criterion Theatre will host “Purple Brainz: A Halloween Tribute 2 Prince” on Thursday, Oct. 24 at 8 p.m. Dean Ford plays the late legendary musician in the show with his Portland-based band, The Beautiful Ones.

“Ford embodies Prince with every fiber of his being, giving you a show as close as you will ever get to the real thing,” organizers said. The show includes the “Purple Rain” album in its entirety.

Tickets start at $15. Visit criteriontheatre.org or call 288-0829.