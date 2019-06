BAR HARBOR — Cherry Lemonade, the drag persona of Conor Leigh Tubbs of Portland, will host a drag show Friday, June 28 at 8 p.m. at the Criterion as part of the annual Bar Harbor Pride Festival.

The show also features Bunny Wonderland, Lady Ginger, Geo Neptune, Ophelia Johnson and Gigi Gabor.

Tickets range in price from $15 to $35 and increase in price $5 on the day of the show. Visit criteriontheatre.org.