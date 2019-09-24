ELLSWORTH – The Ellsworth Community Music Institute presents a fall preschool music class for children ages 2-5, beginning Oct. 15 at the Moore Community Center. Classes will be held Tuesdays from 9:30 – 10 a.m. and run for six weeks. Deborah Reinke will teach age-appropriate songs, using silk scarves, musical instruments, and other items to engage students. Parents/caregivers are required to stay and encouraged to participate. The cost is $75 per student. Pre-registration is required and space is limited. Contact 664-9258 or info@ellsworthcommunitymusic.org.