Potter to discuss novel, and travels that inspired it

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Local author Jane Ross Potter will read from her new novel “Margaret’s Mentor” and give a slide show of her travels in the Orkney Islands, which are part of the setting for the novel, Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 5 p.m. at the Southwest Harbor Public Library.

In the book, Portland, Maine attorney Hamish and his young protégé Margaret share an admiration for the famous English writer Dr. Samuel Johnson.

Hamish and Margaret find themselves together in northern Scotland, and only they can prevent imminent death. Can Samuel Johnson’s moral teachings from the eighteenth century help avoid a twenty-first-century crisis, and get the two home safely for Christmas?

A native of Scotland, Potter has a background in science and law. “Margaret’s Mentor” is based in part on her travels in England and Scotland, including settings related to Dr. Samuel Johnson’s life.

“Margaret’s Mentor” is the first in a trilogy. Potter’s novel “Because it’s There” was a 2007 Indie Excellence Finalist.

Potter divides her time between Maine and Scotland. Contact the library at 244-7065.