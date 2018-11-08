Portraits by Speight

BAR HARBOR — Paintings by Paige Speight are on display at the Jesup Memorial Library during the month of November.

Speight grew up in Bar Harbor and currently lives in Charlottesville, Virginia. She is a graduate of Mount Desert Island High School and Bowdoin College.

Speight works with wet-on-wet oils. She writes that her show “Whisper” features the “unusual portraits of the lives and stories that intersect her own, drawing particular inspiration from moments of unexpected vulnerability.”

Visit www.paigespeight.com.